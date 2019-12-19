IT'S no big secret that the cost of Christmas presents have risen tremendously over the years.

And now, it's been revealed that parents are spending eight times as much to get 2019's must-have gifts as they were in 1970 (adjusted for inflation).

The cheapest year was 1987 when the cost of the top five Christmas presents for children came to £35.48 - £96.70 in today's money.

The cost of this year's top five Christmas presents is £1,465.98, according to the research compiled by musicMagpie.

In 1970, the most popular toy was a Nerfball, which cost £1.25, with Sindy, Apollo Moon Rocket, Risk Board Game and a Talking Viewmaster also on the list.

1971 saw the humble Spacehopper take the prize (cost £2.25), with the Mastermind Board Game, Weebles, Clackers and Etch a Sketch on the list as well.

1972 saw the skateboard top the polls, with Uno, Talking Chrissy Dolls and Easy Bake Oven also very popular.

1974: Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots

1975: Pet Rock

1976: Miconauts

1977: Atari 2600

1978: Hungry Hippos

1979: Strawberry Shortcake

1980: Rubik's Cube

1981 also saw some classics from Star Wars AT-AT (priced then at £28.75 and in real terms now £107.05), He-Man Castle Grayskull, Lite Brite and Donkey Kong.

A favourite of the 1980s - the BMX bike - was on the top five list in 1982 as was a Commodore 64. And in 1983, Care Bears was number one, followed by Cabbage Patch Kids, GI Joe APC, My Little Pony and Rainbow Brite.

In 1984 Optimus Prime was top dog, followed by Pound Puppies, A-Team Van, R2-D2 Toy Box and Tonka GoBots.

1985's top toy was Teddy Ruxpin, with classic board game Trivial Pursuit and the Care Bear Desk also making the top five.

Laser Tag, Sylvanian Families, Ghost Busters Proton Pack and Batmobile topped the tables in 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1989.

From 1990 to 2000, these were the top toys:

1990: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures

1991: Sega Game Gear

1992: WWF Action Figures

1993: Talkboy

1994: Power Rangers Action Figures

1995: PlayStation

1996: Tickle Me Elmo

1997: Nintendo 64

1998: Furby

1999: Pokemon Red & Pokemon Blue

2000: Teksta Robotic Dog

And in 2001, Bob the Builder (try not to get the song stuck in your head) was the most popular with iPod Classic also on the list.

Nintendo Wii was most in demand in 2006, followed by a PlayStation 3 in 2007, High School Musical Dance Mat in 2008 and Go Go Pet Hamster in 2009.

The Toy Story 3 DVD topped the list in 2010, with Nintendo 3DS in 2011, Skylanders Giants in 2012, Xbox One 2013, Frozen Snow Glow Elsa in 2014.

From 2015 to 2019, the top toys were: