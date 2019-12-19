All NHS staff across Wales, England and Scotland will be able to claim a free Uber trip to work or two meals from Uber Eats this Christmas.

Anyone with an NHS email address is able to claim the gifts from Uber between Monday, December 23, and Friday, December 27 - but you have to register by 9am tomorrow, Friday, December 20.

It is timed to fit in around the Christmas public transport timetable which is typically more limited than normal at this time of year.

Staff will be able to claim two £10 Uber rides to get to and from work, or two £10 meals over the festive season with Uber Eats.

This year, the offer has been extended to Uber Eats, giving everyone from doctors and nurses to support staff a little less to worry about after getting home after a long shift - and great for those who don't have Uber rides operating in their area.

Demand for the offer is expected to be high, as last year saw more than 400,000 NHS staff giving up time with loved ones to care for patients and their families on Christmas Day alone.

An estimated 82,000 nurses and 55,000 nursing assistants will be working in hospitals, while 12,000 midwives are expected to welcome around 1,400 babies.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe said: “We all know someone who works tirelessly over Christmas to keep the NHS running and this is our way of saying thank you.

"For the third year, we’re offering NHS doctors, nurses and support staff a helping hand to get to and from work at Christmas time, when public transport is limited. This year, it’s fantastic to extend the offer to provide a free meal to help make those shifts a little easier.

Adam Kay, best-selling author of Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas, said: “While you’re eating your body weight in carbohydrates this Christmas Day, almost half a million NHS staff will be on the wards. Having worked for a bunch of Christmases as a junior doctor, I’m very aware of how far a kind gesture can go this time of year. If you’re working on the front line this Christmas, or know someone who is, please do ensure you’re registered for this token of appreciation.”

NHS staff can claim their two free Uber trips or Uber Eats codes by visiting www.uber.com/nhs and entering their official NHS email address by 9am on Friday December 20.

How to claim:

• Go to www.uber.com/nhs

• Enter your NHS email address in the form

• You’ll receive an email with your code(s) by 22 December 2019

• To apply the code open the Uber app:

o select ‘Payment/Wallet’ from the menu

o tap ‘Add Promo’, and enter in your code

• Make sure you redeem your codes between 00.00am on Monday, December 23 and 11.59pm on Friday, December 27.