PLANS for a new Costa Coffee drive-through in Newport have been given the green light.

Newport City Council has approved plans submitted by Newport City Homes (NCH) for a drive-through coffee shop on land between Usk Way and East Dock Road, known as Old Town Dock.

The Costa will be built as an “eco pad” store making it one of the UK’s first zero-energy retail buildings.

The site, which was previously vacant, was bought by NCH in 2017.

An artist's impression of a Costa Coffee 'eco pad'

In the housing association’s August self-evaluation they said: “Master planning will start in 2019 for approximately 200 units on NCH-owned land at Old Town Dock.

“An agreement has been reached for a drive-through Costa Coffee shop to be located within the development for use by the local community with building work expected to start in 2019, complementing the overall plans for the site.”

Proposals submitted to the council say the drive-through will create 20-25 jobs and bring “significant economic benefits.”

A restriction on the approval means the coffee shop can only be open between 5am and 11pm. The developer is also required to provide 32 car parking spaces.

Outline planning permission for a drive-through was approved in 2015, along with 24 houses and 65 flats.

The housing development has since been completed, but the drive-through was not due to “viability issues regarding the site in its entirety.”

The planning application for that drive-through has since expired.