ALTER Bridge, Shinedown and The Raven Age will be performing at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena tomorrow, Friday, December 20.

The three bands will bring some of the best rock music around to the capital for a night of classic hard rock.

Headliners Alter Bridge bring a modern Guns ‘n’ Roses style rock - with frontman Myles Kennedy even performing as vocalist with Slash when the guitar legend tours.

Their catchy sound will keep everyone entertained throughout the set - and you can expect some insanely intricate riffs.

Shinedown bring a fun, friendly vibe with them as they play arena-ready anthems and The Raven Age are one of the UK’s most promising rock acts around.

There are still a few tickets left for the show and can be bought from Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena Box Office.