CHILDREN who will spend Christmas in Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital this year were visited by some extra special guests yesterday.

Mayor Cllr William Routley, along with Luke Pearce of #NewportsRocky and none other than Santa Claus himself, dropped in to the children’s ward of the hospital to spread some festive cheer.

Presents by the sackful were distributed among the children as part of the 12 Days of Christmas initiative set up by Newport’s Rocky to help the seasonal spirit reach all corners of the city.

Cllr Routley said: “This shows what we’re trying to achieve.

“We’re spreading love, cheer and happiness.

“It’s symbolic of the generosity of Newport.

“I’d like to wish everybody health, wealth and a very merry Christmas.”

#NewportsRocky is the mayor’s chosen charity this year and, as Mr Pearce explained, they have been supporting events and organisations throughout the city all year.

“Our 12 Days of Christmas campaign is under way once more,” said Mr Pearce. “It’s like the Twelve Days of Christmas but is the days leading up to the big day instead.

“NewportsRocky is here to support Newport and inspire the next generation.

“We’ve also supported teams as far afield as Uganda.”

To find out more about #NewportsRocky, find them on social media.