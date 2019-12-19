HOLDERS of concessionary bus passes in Wales due to expire at the end of the month will be able to use their old cards until the end of February.

Concessionary travel cards given to over-60s and disabled people in Wales are being replaced with new electronic cards.

But now the Welsh Government has said holders of the old-style cards will have a grace period of two months before they are no linger be able to use them.

Transport for Wales have said more than half a million applications for new cards have been made, but some have reported, with their old cards due to expire on December 31, they are yet to receive their new passes or have been unable to complete an application.

Chief executive of Transport for Wales James Price, said: “Since September we’ve received over 550,000 applications, which includes 25,000 paper applications and there’s been a significant operation behind the scenes to process all the applications as quickly as possible," he said. "However, there may be people who haven’t applied yet or customers who are still waiting for their new cards to arrive.

"As a result, we are implementing a grace period in the new year and have worked with bus operators to agree a period of two months.

"During this time bus drivers should accept both old and new-style cards for travel.

"It’s important to stress that this period will be temporary and is not an extension of the deadline.

"Those who wish to continue receiving the travel benefits into 2020 will need to reapply for their new card by January 31 to make sure that we have time to issue a new card before February 29.”

The Welsh Government's economy and transport minister, Ken Skates, said: “The renewal programme has been a huge undertaking and I have been impressed with how Transport for Wales has worked with local authorities and partner organisations. Many people eligible for a bus pass are amongst the most vulnerable in our communities.

“While the majority of applications are in, the expiry date is fast approaching and we have agreed an official grace period. This temporary extension will give more time to those who need it, and help alleviate concern for people who haven’t received their new card.”

To apply online visit www.tfw.wales/travelcards. Paper applications are available from local councils or by calling 0300 303 4240.