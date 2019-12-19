A GROUP of pupils with mental health and behavioural issues in Pill have made Christmas cakes to donate to a food bank.

“We are extremely proud of our cooking pupils,” said Victoria Forward who teaches everything from GCSEs to how to interact socially at the Bridge Achievements School, based at the Pill Millennium Centre.

As part of their coursework for the BTEC cooking qualification level one and two, the pupils had to come up with ideas on what to cook. They settled on Christmas cakes and “thought it would be a great opportunity to donate to those less fortunate”, Ms Forward added.

“They came up with the idea themselves.”

Bridge Achievements School is a place of learning outside mainstream education for those who have struggled to keep up academically or have behavioural problems.

Part of the learning is guided towards making them aware of the problems facing the community.

“We are trying to get them to have a positive outlook on helping those in the community,” Ms Forward said.

“We want to change the way the community see the youth of today.

“We sometimes go to residential homes and see if there is anything we can do.

“We wanted to spread some Christmas cheer and spirit.”