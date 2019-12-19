A NUMBER of trains running through Gwent have been cancelled today due to a shortage of staff.

In the latest in a series of problems on Transport for Wales services over the past week, a dozen trains have been cancelled today, while a number of others have been amended, meaning they may not stop at normal stations.

Transport for Wales has said the changes are due to a shortage of staff.

Earlier today the 9.06 service from Swansea to Newport was cancelled, along with the 10.38 service from Newport to Cardiff Central.

And 10 other services later this afternoon have been cancelled.

They are:

17:23 Cardiff Central to Maesteg

18:20 Maesteg to Cardiff Central

18:34 Cardiff Central to Ebbw Vale Town

19:14 Maesteg to Cardiff Central

19:37 Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central

20:34 Cardiff Central to Ebbw Vale Town

21:15 Maesteg to Cardiff Central

21:37 Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central

22:36 Cardiff Central to Maesteg

23:05 Cardiff Central to Ebbw Vale Town

A number of other services running through Gwent have also been affected:

The 14:05 Carmarthen to Manchester Piccadilly service will start at Cardiff Central, and will not call at Carmarthen, Pembrey and Burry Port, Llanelli, Gowerton, Swansea, Neath, Port Talbot Parkway and Bridgend.

The 15:38 Merthyr Tydfil to Bridgend service will terminate at Cardiff Central, and will not call at Grangetown, Cogan, Eastbrook, Dinas Powys, Cadoxton, Barry Docks, Barry, Rhoose Cardiff Int Airport, Llantwit Major and Bridgend.

The 16:09 Bridgend to Ebbw Vale Town service will start at Cardiff Central instead of Bridgend.

The 16:31 Manchester Piccadilly to Carmarthen service will terminate at Cardiff Central, and will not call at Bridgend, Port Talbot Parkway, Neath, Swansea, Gowerton, Llanelli, Pembrey and Burry Port, Kidwelly, Ferryside and Carmarthen.

The 16:45 Cheltenham Spa to Maesteg service will terminate at Cardiff Central, and will not call at Pontyclun, Llanharan, Pencoed, Bridgend, Wildmill, Sarn, Tondu, Garth Mid Glamorgan, Maesteg Ewenny Road and Maesteg.

The 17:14 Maesteg to Cheltenham Spa service will terminate at Cardiff Central, and will not call at Newport, Severn Tunnel Junction, Caldicot, Chepstow, Lydney, Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa.

The 18:45 Cheltenham Spa to Maesteg service will terminate at Cardiff Central, and will not call at Pontyclun, Llanharan, Pencoed, Bridgend, Wildmill, Sarn, Tondu, Garth Mid Glamorgan, Maesteg Ewenny Road and Maesteg.

The 19:46 Cheltenham Spa to Maesteg service will start at Cardiff Central, and will not stop at Cheltenham Spa, Gloucester, Lydney, Chepstow, Caldicot, Severn Tunnel Junction and Newport.

The 22:15 Maesteg to Severn Tunnel Junction service will terminate at Cardiff Central, and will not call at Newport and Severn Tunnel Junction.

For the latest on train services visit https://tfwrail.wales/travelling-today/live-route-status