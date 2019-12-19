BORIS Johnson has unveiled the "most radical Queen's Speech in a generation" with measures to toughen up criminal justice, invest in the NHS and deliver on the "people's priorities".

But a number of the issues covered in the speech, including funding for the NHS, changes to rental law and funding for education, are devolved to Wales, and therefore will only apply in England. Under funding arrangements, Wales should be in line for extra funding for the Welsh NHS as a result of the prime minister's announcement - but how much this will amount to remains to be seen.

Here are the main points affecting Wales:

Brexit: The Withdrawal Agreement Bill, allowing the UK to quit by the delayed departure date of January 31, is "the Government's priority" and seven Bills are devoted to Britain's departure from the EU - including ones on trade, agriculture, fisheries, immigration, financial services and private international law.

Immigration: Skilled workers will be 'welcomed' to the UK via a "points based immigration system".

Justice: A Royal Commission "to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice system" will be established. New sentencing laws "will ensure the most serious violent offenders, including terrorists, serve longer in custody."

Defence: Proposals will be brought forward to tackle "vexatious claims that undermine our armed forces", and an integrated security, defence and foreign policy review will take place to "reassess the nation's place in the world."

Security: A review of the Official Secrets Act is promised to decide if it needs overhauling in the wake of the Salisbury chemical weapons attack as well as considering whether there is a case for updating treason laws.

Issues which are devolved, and therefore will only apply to England:

Health: An extra £33.9 billion per year for the NHS by 2023/24 and hospital parking charges "removed for those most in need".

Housing: 'No fault' evictions banned, but landlords will be given more rights to gain possession of their property. A 'lifetime deposit' initiative will also be brought-in to "ensure tenants don't have to save for a new deposit every time they move house".

Education: An increase in funding per pupil in schools.

Transport: new laws will ensure "minimum levels of service during transport strikes".

Environment: Legislation will introduce "legally binding targets", including for air quality.

High streets: Business rates will be reformed with a retail discount upped from one-third to 50 per cent.

Addressing both Houses of Parliament today, the Queen said her government's "priority" was to take the UK out of the EU on January 31 - but that it would also embark on an "ambitious programme of domestic reform that delivers on the people's priorities".

She said the "integrity and prosperity" of the UK is of the "utmost importance to my government" - amid fresh calls from the SNP to grant Holyrood the power to hold a second vote on Scottish independence.

But Wales was not mentioned once during the speech.

Many bills - including those on the environment, domestic abuse and 'Helen's Law' which denies parole to murderers who withhold information about their victims - appeared in the last Speech.

The State Opening of Parliament, which follows last week's General Election, took place without some of the traditional ceremony, with the Queen arriving by car rather than carriage and wearing a mint green dress and hat rather than her robes and state crown.

In a written introduction to the speech, Mr Johnson said: "Last week's seismic election not only changed the political landscape, it has broken the parliamentary deadlock of the last three years and allowed the country to go forward.

"Millions of people, many of them who have never voted Conservative before, put their faith in this Government and voted overwhelmingly for us to move this country on and deliver change.

"We have no time to waste, and we begin immediately with the most radical Queen's Speech in a generation to deliver on the priorities of the British people."