A WOMAN from Aberbargoed has been banned from keeping animals for life after failing to get treatment for her suffering dog.

Nicola Mireille Jones, 29, of Pant-y-syd Road, was sentenced at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 18. She pleased guilty to an Animal Welfare Act offence of causing her husky crossbreed to suffer.

The eight-year-old dog, called Chad, had chronic ear infections and deteriorating physical condition. His skin was reported to be 'falling away' by vets when touched, and was so unwell he had to be put down.

Chad's skin was in terrible condition. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA Cymru had made multiple visits to Jones' property in relation to Chad's condition, but Jones failed to provide him with the veterinary care he needed.

Chad's paws. Picture: RSPCA

Jones was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years and must pay a fine of £443.18 and a victim surcharge of £122.

She will not be able to apply for her ban to be lifted for a period of five years.

RSPCA inspector Gemma Black said: "RSPCA repeatedly tried to help this individual, but they did not ensure the dog had appropriate veterinary care to tackle Chad's dreadful physical conditions and painful ear infections.

Chad's skin had started to fall away. Picture: RSPCA

"Sadly poor Chad's skin got so bad that vets told us it was beginning to fall away when touched. There was simply no choice but to put this poor, suffering husky crossbreed to sleep.

"This sad story is a reminder that people should always seek help if they are struggling to look after their dog. The inaction of Chad's owner cost this dog dearly and has led to her being banned from keeping animals ever again."

Any concerns about the treatment of an animal can be reported to RSPCA Cymru on 0300 1234 999.