POLICE want to speak to this man in connection with an investigation into an assault.

Officers are looking into an assault that happened in the Caerleon area on Sunday December 1.

They would like to speak to Richard Gibbons - the man pictured above.

He is described as being 5ft 9in, of muscular build with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 1900442890.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.