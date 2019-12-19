GWENT Police are looking to speak to a 29-year-old man from the Pontlottyn area in connection with an assault.

Daniel Thomas, aged 29, from the Pontlottyn area, is being sought be police in connection with an assault which took place on December 7.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 1900451281 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.