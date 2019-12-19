THE daughters of a grandfather killed by a nurse “drugged up” on strong painkiller tramadol paid a moving tribute to a much-loved family man.

Robert Dean, 65, from Cwmcarn, was on his way to his granddaughter’s birthday party when Cerys Price careered across a dual carriageway and hit him head-on as he was travelling in the opposite direction.

The 28-year-old intensive care unit nurse was found guilty of causing his death by dangerous driving whilst at the wheel of an Isuzu pick-up truck three years ago in Newport.

Robert Dean's family, front row, from left to right, wife Anne Dean, and daughters Rachel Coomer, Helen Howell and Kathrine Harris

Price, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, was also convicted by a jury of causing serious injury to her then boyfriend, Jack Tinklin, by dangerous driving.

He was a front seat passenger in her vehicle during the horror smash with Mr Dean’s Vauxhall Astra on the A467 between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout on July 15, 2016.

After a jury delivered their verdicts at Cardiff Crown Court, two of his daughters, Kathrine Harris and Helen Howell, delivered powerful statements.

They said: “It’s been three-and-a-half years since we lost our dad to an act of recklessness.

Cerys Price

“The way in which a loving husband, father and grandfather was taken from us was so unfair and the impact on our family has been devastating.

“The hurt will never go away and again we eat our Christmas lunch with an empty chair at the table.

“Justice has been a long time coming and we finally feel now that we can attempt to draw a line under it without constantly be reminded of how he died.

“Moving forward, we will remember him for the amazing husband, father and grandfather he was and cherish the wonderful memories he gave us.

Robert Dean

“The catastrophic consequences of opioid abuse and its effects on the body, tramadol in this case, was the reason our dad innocently died on the road that day.

“He was on his way to a family gathering to celebrate his granddaughter’s birthday.

“We all have a responsibility as drivers to ensure the safety of others by adhering to the proper standards expected of us and Cerys Price fell woefully short.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the police, medical experts and prosecutor Tim Evans for getting justice for our dad.

“The dedication and passion they have shown in their work has been truly commendable. We are indebted to their efforts.

“We hope our loss helps raise awareness and understanding on the issue of driving whilst under the influence of drugs, including the use of medicinal drugs.

“If any good is to come from our loss, this is it.”

The court heard Price was treated at hospital for her injuries where a blood sample was taken showing an extremely high level of painkiller tramadol in her system.

It was later discovered the medication had not been prescribed and was bought by the defendant whilst she was holidaying in Mexico.

The Crown Prosecution Service produced evidence from an expert who described the concentration of the drug as “considered toxic or lethal in other cases” and “associated with seizures” among other side effects.

After the verdict, Kelly Huggins of the CPS, said outside the court: “Being a qualified nurse, Cerys Price should have known the dangers of driving after taking these tablets, but she drove nevertheless.

“Her actions resulted in tragic consequences for an innocent motorist, her passenger and herself.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Dean’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Price was warned by Judge Michael Fitton QC she will receive a long prison sentence.

Her case was adjourned until February and she was granted conditional bail until then.