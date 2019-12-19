Dr Sarah Aitken, director of public health of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board explains how to ‘Keep Well this Winter’:

THE flu season has started early this year. We are already seeing people being admitted to our hospital beds, including our Intensive Care beds, with serious complications from flu.

The NHS offers a free flu vaccine to those most at risk of serious complications if they get flu. It is not too late to get your flu vaccine if you haven’t already. The vaccine provides the best protection from flu and this year’s vaccine is well matched to the strain of flu that is circulating.

MORE NEWS:

The free flu vaccine is offered to everyone with a long-term health condition, such as diabetes, asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease or epilepsy. Everyone who is pregnant, is 65 years old or older or is a carer is eligible too. Please contact your GP practice or local pharmacy if you are eligible for the free flu vaccine and haven’t had it yet.

I recently spent the day with our brilliant school immunisation team as they work their way round every primary school to offer all the children a free flu vaccine. I won’t say the children enjoy having the vaccine squirted up their nose, but it isn’t painful and they understand it is to keep them well.

Young children can be seriously ill with flu and tend to spread it around to their families and friends. Children who were two or three at the start of September can get the free nasal vaccine from their GP practice. It is not too late to make an appointment if your child hasn’t had the vaccine yet.

Lots of other viruses circulate in winter as well as flu. They spread when people sneeze and cough infected droplets into the air or on to their hands. Other people then breathe in the droplets or get them on their hands from surfaces like door handles and then touch their face.

We can all play our part in reducing the spread of viruses in winter. Using a tissue when we sneeze or cough it helps to ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it’ and protects other people. Washing our hands well and frequently is also how to protect ourselves.

The cold weather in winter causes more people to be seriously ill. This winter, please look out for vulnerable neighbours and relatives who live alone or have serious illnesses to make sure they are safe, warm and well.

We need to heat our homes to at least 18 degrees. This helps to keep well in winter. Drawing curtains at dusk, closing doors to block out draughts and keeping radiators clear of furniture and curtains all help to keep our homes warm. Wearing lots of thin layers, having plenty of hot food and drinks and keeping moving helps to keep us warm and well too.

I hope this helps you to ‘Keep Well this Winter’. For more information go to www.aneurinbevanhb.wales.nhs.uk