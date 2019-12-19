CONTROVERSIAL plans for a holiday park on the site of a former quarry have been approved by Newport council.

The application to transform an area of the former Penrhos Quarry near Caerleon was deferred in July so that a site visit could be carried out - and now it has been given the go-ahead.

The proposals include 24 pods providing accommodation for two people, four timber lodges, a storage building, a reception and car parking for 30 vehicles.

Improvements to the site will also be made, such as removing Japanese knotweed, and developing its ecology, the meeting heard.

Residents of Caerleon raised objections to the application because of increases in traffic, road safety and air pollution.

But not all were against the proposal.

The owner of Henleys of Caerleon, Linda Henley, said in a supporting letter to the council the development would be great for tourism.

She said: “I have traded in Caerleon for over 12 years now as a hair salon and any boost to the area would be welcome for the many small businesses in the area.

“The increase in local employment too would be a factor.

“We are very fortunate to live in a picturesque area and I’m sure the planned venture will add to our many local attractions.”

The man behind the plans, entrepreneur James Norvill plans to employ two full time and three part-time staff.

The plans were approved following the signing of a financial 'section 106' agreement.

The planning officers report says: “The applicant has agreed to enter a section 106 agreement that will require the delivery of the scheme on a phased basis which is to be agreed as part of the S106 process.

“It is also considered necessary and reasonable to secure a ‘restoration’ scheme that would require the removal of the existing track via the same agreement in the event that the business fails.

“This would reduce the risk of the application merely being an attempt to retain the track by partial implementation of the permission.”