A COMMUNITY safety hub in Blaenau Gwent is proving to be an “invaluable resource,” according to a council report.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council established the community safety hub, based at Ebbw Vale Police Station, in April this year. It involves police and other organisations meeting twice a week to discuss issues facing the community and how they can work together to tackle problems.

A report into the hub’s progress says: “The Community Safety Hub opens for business every Tuesday and Thursday based in Ebbw Vale Police Station.

“The Community Safety Hub is proving to be an invaluable resource, providing a multi-agency problem-solving, evidence-led approach to partnership tasking, that seeks to protect, support and empower victims of crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Since the hub opened, there has been a 23 percent reduction in anti-social behaviour reported to the police in the area compared to 2018-19.

Parents of 26 young people have been sent warning letters for anti-social behaviour between April and November. Of these, 11 young people’s behaviour continued, and they received tailored support.

However, the report notes that there has been an increasing number of threats to staff, including threat to kill.

The report says: “These cases have all been dealt with swiftly and robustly through close partnership working.

“These cases have led to reviews of policies, procedures and working practices across the council and schools.”

A grant-funded community safety officer works from the hub and actively supports the function of the Hub, the effective case management of perpetrators of anti-social behaviour and the discharge of key work programmes.

The hub works with a number of partners including the police, local authorities and charities.