CHRISTMAS starts early for the team at Festive in Cwmbran who make enough tinsel to dwarf the world's tallest building.

Festive has just one of the many work forces across Britain who are grafting around the clock to make our Christmas perfect 365 days a year.

This week their work is under the spotlight as Channel 5's Secrets of the Christmas Factory goes behind the scenes at six key firms who are doing their bit to bring a bit of festive magic to all of us.

Eighty per cent of the UK’s tinsel is made at Festive, where it really is Christmas every day.

The firm of 65 staff work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to get Britain ready for the festive season.

It makes 22 metres of tinsel a second, 1,300 metres of tinsel a minute - enough to dwarf the tallest building in the world, The Burj Khalifa in Dubai - and 14 million metres of tinsel a year which is enough to wrap around the moon twice with four million metres left over.

Festive's Holly Evans said: “You really have to love Christmas to work here, it’s Christmas all year round.”

The firm often get bespoke requests including one from Liverpool Football Club for a tinsel cut out of their Liver Bird emblem and this year they have had a run of requests for unicorn tinsel.

Other firms featured on the show include: Christmas trees – Stockeld Park Estate in Yorkshire, Christmas puddings – Cole’s in Essex, Christmas jumpers - Jack Masters in Leicester, Brussels sprouts - TH Clements in Lincolnshire and Christmas chocolate: York Cocoa House.

Secrets of the Christmas Factory is on tonight at 8pm on Channel 5.