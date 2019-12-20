THE cost of putting up Newport’s Christmas lights this year has almost doubled compared to last year.

This year’s Christmas lights cost Newport City Council £50,832 to install, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Argus has revealed.

This is nearly £20,000 more than any year in the past five years, and almost double what the council forked out last year, when they paid £26,252.

The council said it is important to make the city centre look appealing over the festive period.

This year, the council invested in new street lights and three new Christmas trees, which is why the costs are higher than previous years.

Earlier this year the council, in partnership with the Newport NOW BID, supported the annual Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre, which was attended by thousands of people.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for city services Cllr Roger Jeavons said: “We believe it is important to support local businesses across the city centre and this year provided new lights and Christmas trees, which we know our residents appreciate.

“We had lots of positive comments on social media and also support when vandals damaged one of the trees earlier this month.

“The lights switch on too was a chance for all members of the family to enjoy a great spectacle and it was great to see the crowds at this event.

“We are proud to support events which attract more people to the centre and in turn boost the local economy.”