COMMUNITY centres in Rhiwderin and Crumlin, a church in Risca, a sports and social club in Pontypool and a Grade II-listed building in Ebbw Vale are among projects being handed funding by the Welsh Government.

Among schemes being handed a share of £3.7 million as part of the Welsh Government's Community Facilities Programme are the Rhiwderin Community Centre in Pentre Tai Road, which is being given cash to repair the exterior of the building, and Bethany Baptist Church in Tredegar Street, Risca, which has been handed a grant to repair its roof and water damage to its meeting room.

Also in line for funding is the Panteg Employees Club in Greenhill Rd, Griffithstown, which has been given cash to create an indoor, multi-sport facility to replace two currently unused tennis courts, and the Swffryd Community Centre, Crumlin, which will use the money to improve disabled access.

ProMo Cymru at the Ebbw Vale Institute has also been given a grant, which will be used to repair the roof of the Grade II-listed building and upgrade electrics.

There are two levels of grants - up to £25,000 and up to £250,000. Rhiwderin Community Centre, ProMo Cymru and Panteg Employees Club have all been handed larger grants, while Bethany Baptist Church and Swffryd Community Centre have been given lower amounts.

In total 36 projects across Wales have been given funding in the most recent round of handouts, and 157 since 2015 - with a total amount handed out of £28.2 million.

The Welsh Government's deputy minister and chief whip Jane Hutt said: “Our Community Facilities Programme is a fantastic opportunity which supports local projects to evolve and grow for their area and its needs.

“Offering grants likes these to community-led projects helps to improve regularly-accessed and much needed facilities. These include anything from community centres and religious venues to spaces for art and sports.”

Applications for the Community Facilities Programme are open all year round. For more information visit gov.wales