A MAN has been banned from keeping animals for five years after he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a black female labrador dog called Holly.

Karl Mark Hobday, aged 49, of Newport Road, Caldicot, left his pet in pain with chronic and severe skin disease for nearly two years.

He didn’t take her to a vet for treatment and the creature was in such a “shocking” condition that an RSPCA inspector at first couldn’t identity her breed.

Hobday pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act when he appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court this week.

But the story has a happy ending for Holly.

She has made a remarkable recovery in the care of the RSPCA and has been successfully rehomed via the charity's Newport Animal Centre.

Speaking after the case, RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: "This dog was suffering for many months with chronic conditions which left her skin so raw, sore and thickened.

"The court heard she had suffered because her owner had not sought veterinary care, which is heartbreaking and means her suffering could have been easily avoided.

"Initially, it was very difficult to even identify the breed of this black labrador, as the skin was in such shocking condition.

"Fortunately, Holly has undergone a remarkable, heart-warming transformation in RSPCA care and has been happily rehomed. Her story is an amazing example of why the RSPCA exists."

As well as being banned from keeping animals for five years, Hobday was handed a 12-month community order and must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay £400 towards the prosecution's costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The offence was committed between October 2017 and this August.