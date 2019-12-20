IT’S here. It’s finally here – Friday. And that means our weekly round-up of good news stories.

Tis’ the season to be merry, isn’t it?

Let’s begin with a story where Father Christmas swapped his sleigh for a bike.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus: