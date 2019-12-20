IT’S here. It’s finally here – Friday. And that means our weekly round-up of good news stories.
Tis’ the season to be merry, isn’t it?
Let's begin with a story where Father Christmas swapped his sleigh for a bike.
- Dozens of Santas rode along the River Usk in Newport to raise money for St David's Hospice Care.
- Patients, families and health board staff teamed up to create a colourful Christmas tree from recycled wood. The tree - comprising 15 panels topped by a gold star - began life at The Wood Shed, a project based at St Cadoc's Hospital in Caerleon, which aims to encourage users of mental health services to learn new skills and gain confidence to help reintegration into the community.
- Take a look at the bus that has been converted into a refuge for the homeless. A really lovely project, by some very lovely people. Lovely enough for you?
- A group of young children from the Bassaleg Beavers sang happy birthday and donated a Christmas shoebox to a homeless person and it warmed our hearts.
- We met the Rogeit man who decked out his house with hundreds of lights in support of an Alzheimer's charity in memory of his grandparents.
- And we visited the community group in Chepstow which is helping those affected by dementia with the power of song. Most people involved with ‘Singing for Fun’ – which began eight years ago – suffer from dementia or have had relatives suffer, and they attend Chepstow Methodist Church every Wednesday at 10.30am to “get away from it all”.
- Alex Symonds has given her grandad Owain, from Pontllanfraith an amazing Christmas present, by getting a collection of his poems published. The poems touch on love, life in the valleys of South Wales, family connections and what it means to be part of humankind.
- Here's a story about a day out for the dogs at Newport shelter . They went to Cardiff Bay and dressed in fancy dress. Adorable stuff, it really is.
- Paul Juliff filmed a heartwarming Christmas video in Caerphilly, which highlights the plight of the homeless .
- We met 12-year-old met William Higgs, from Caerleon, who won an international peace poster competition. Great work William!
- And we told you about super slimmer Stephen Lloyd Enos, 46, who lost seven and a half stone in time for Christmas . When he started he was 20st 10lbs - but now he's down to 13st 5lbs.
- Meanwhile, the Guardian in Six Bells, which commemorates a mining disaster in 1960, was named one of Wales’ 'hidden gems' . It really is amazing - and well worth a visit if you haven't seen it.
- These Pill pupils who are studying cooking made some delicious Christmas cakes for a food bank.
- A festive gift appeal in Monmouthshire received enough presents to hand out to more than 300 people.
- And some very special guests popped into the children's ward at the Royal Gwent Hospital to spread some cheer. You'd think Father Christmas would be a bit busy this time of year.
- A freight company from Cwmbran delivered some festive joy to patients at the Royal Gwent children's ward.
- Over 100 people cooked fresh meals for the homeless in Newport. Sara Butler, who ran the event said: “I am delighted that the workshops were so well attended, it was a very humbling experience knowing that strangers were coming together to help the vulnerable in our local area."
- And finally, some great news in Pontypool as they secured a future at its historic ground.