Newport Playgoers Society present...

The Diary of Anne Frank by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett

Newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman

February 4 - 8, 2020, Dolman Theatre, Kingsway, Newport.

The spirit and resilience of Anne Frank shines through in this powerful dramatisation of her world-famous diaries by Newport Playgoers Society.

Anne’s family were forced into hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam during the occupation and Holocaust of World War II. They were joined by four others and managed to survive in a concealed attic for two years thanks to the bravery of their helpers.

Showing incredible wit, determination and strength of character in the face of unbelievable cruelty and horror, Anne’s writing is unfalteringly honest and leaves us with the lasting legacy of the awful truth and tragedy of her situation.

Niamh Jones plays Anne Frank

Niamh Jones from Newport will be playing the role of Anne in the Newport Playgoers Society production. Niamh previously appeared as William in Newport Playgoer’s production of Goodnight Mr Tom and has performed in many plays with The Dolman Theatre Works. “I feel really honoured to be playing Anne,” said Niamh. “It’s a special privilege as she was a real person and I want to do the best I can in telling her story as truthfully as I can.”

Directed by Adele Cordner, the Newport Playgoers production will include live music composed and arranged by cellist Peter Thewless, who recently performed in Pride and Prejudice, and the Players’ are delighted to be featuring talented local dancers Katie Francis-Teague and Seren Howells, as well as popular actors from Newport Playgoers and some great new performers.

“When I write, I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death.”

Anne Frank

Tickets available from the box office at: www.dolmantheatre.co.uk

Special offer - buy two adult tickets and get a child ticket free.