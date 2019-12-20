MORE trains running throughout Gwent have been cancelled today, while other services have been amended.

This follows a week of disruption, with

The 09.42 Bridgend to Cardiff Central and 10.04 Merthyr Tydfil to Piontypridd services have already been cancelled, and the following services will also not run:

10.34 Pontypridd to Merthyr Tydfil.

12.46 Treherbert to Cardiff Central.

17.08 Merthyr Tydfil to Barry Island.

19.14 Maesteg to Cardiff Central.

22.36 Cardiff Central to Maesteg.

MORE NEWS:

Elsewhere in Wales, the following services have also been cancelled:

14.32 Bidston to Wrexham Central.

17.03 Radyr to Coryton.

17.38 Swansea to Carmarthen.

20.05 Tenby to Pembroke Dock.

21.09 Pembroke Dock to Carmarthen.

The following services have also been amended:

11.08 Merthyr Tydfil to Barry Island – will start at Cardiff Central.

13.17 Bargoed to Penarth – will terminate at Cardiff Central.

13.31 Manchester Piccadilly to Tenby – will terminate at Carmarthen.

14.17 Bargoed to Penarth – will terminate at Cardiff Central.

14.18 Penarth to Bargoed – will start at Cardiff Central.

14.38 Merthyr Tydfil to Bridgend – will terminate at Cardiff Central.

15.02 Carmarthen to Manchester Piccadilly – will terminate at Cardiff Central.

15.18 Penarth to Bargoed – will start at Cardiff Central.

15.26 Barry Island to Merthyr Tydfil – will terminate at Cardiff Central.

16.15 Coryton to Radyr – will terminate at Cardiff Central.

16.42 Bridgend to Aberdare – will start at Cardiff Central.

16.45 Cheltenham Spa to Maesteg – Will terminate at Cardiff Central.

17.45 Cheltenham Spa to Maesteg – Will terminate at Cardiff Central.

19.31 Manchester Piccadilly to Cardiff Central – will terminate at Crewe.

20.15 Maesteg to Cheltenham Spa – will start at Cardiff Central.

For the latest train services visit https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/