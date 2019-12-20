MORE trains running throughout Gwent have been cancelled today, while other services have been amended.
This follows a week of disruption, with
The 09.42 Bridgend to Cardiff Central and 10.04 Merthyr Tydfil to Piontypridd services have already been cancelled, and the following services will also not run:
- 10.34 Pontypridd to Merthyr Tydfil.
- 12.46 Treherbert to Cardiff Central.
- 17.08 Merthyr Tydfil to Barry Island.
- 19.14 Maesteg to Cardiff Central.
- 22.36 Cardiff Central to Maesteg.
Elsewhere in Wales, the following services have also been cancelled:
- 14.32 Bidston to Wrexham Central.
- 17.03 Radyr to Coryton.
- 17.38 Swansea to Carmarthen.
- 20.05 Tenby to Pembroke Dock.
- 21.09 Pembroke Dock to Carmarthen.
The following services have also been amended:
- 11.08 Merthyr Tydfil to Barry Island – will start at Cardiff Central.
- 13.17 Bargoed to Penarth – will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 13.31 Manchester Piccadilly to Tenby – will terminate at Carmarthen.
- 14.17 Bargoed to Penarth – will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 14.18 Penarth to Bargoed – will start at Cardiff Central.
- 14.38 Merthyr Tydfil to Bridgend – will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 15.02 Carmarthen to Manchester Piccadilly – will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 15.18 Penarth to Bargoed – will start at Cardiff Central.
- 15.26 Barry Island to Merthyr Tydfil – will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 16.15 Coryton to Radyr – will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 16.42 Bridgend to Aberdare – will start at Cardiff Central.
- 16.45 Cheltenham Spa to Maesteg – Will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 17.45 Cheltenham Spa to Maesteg – Will terminate at Cardiff Central.
- 19.31 Manchester Piccadilly to Cardiff Central – will terminate at Crewe.
- 20.15 Maesteg to Cheltenham Spa – will start at Cardiff Central.
For the latest train services visit https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/