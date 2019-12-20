COUNCILLORS have decided how many days a new recycling centre in Blaenau Gwent will open following a heated debate.

The new £2.8 million facility at Roseheyworth Business Park in Abertillery will open six days a week, as will the existing recycling centre at New Vale in Ebbw Vale, it was decided at a special meeting on Thursday.

A bid from opposition councillors to defer the decision – to allow for further examination of how the new waste centre will improve the borough’s recycling rate and to consider the impact of losing one of the borough’s five street cleansing gangs – was defeated in a vote.

Cllr Steve Thomas, the leader of the council's Labour group, claimed the decision was being made in a ‘rush’ before Christmas and questioned why the report, detailing costs and opening days of the new waste centre, had not come before the authority’s scrutiny committee.

“This is a political decision and it’s essentially being done for political ends to fulfill election promises,” he said.

“The only good thing about this is the ludicrous idea of a three/four day a week opening has gone.”

Blaenau Gwent council closed Silent Valley and Bournville waste centres in 2013 amid financial pressures under a Labour-led authority.

But the Independent group, which now leads the council, pledged to open a new waste centre in local elections.

Cllr Thomas said the new waste centre, funded by the Welsh Government, was now being used “like a shiny new political toy” by the council’s leadership, adding the scheme was “a mad rush for another Abertillery project.”

But council leader, Cllr Nigel Daniels, denied both claims, insisting the new waste centre is needed for the borough.

The council is proposing to reduce the number of its street cleansing gangs from five to four, saving £95,400, but Cllr Daniels said this could be reversed in the future if necessary.

He also said surveys showed the borough’s streets were getting cleaner, adding: “If the Labour group had had their way, they would be a hell of a lot dirtier than they are now.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said the new waste centre would help reduce clear-up costs relating to fly-tipping and avoid potential fines for missing recycling targets which he said are “detrimental to the whole community.”

A motion to defer the decision, put forward by Cllr Thomas, was defeated – before the council approved an option for both waste centres to open six days a week.

The waste centre is expected to open in June, costing the council £204,530 in the first 10 months.