HEATING oil was stolen from a tank in School Road, The Narth, Monmouth, on Wednesday, December 11.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage which may help in investigations to contact them on 101 or via contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number: GWP-0302 11/12/2019 - NICHE 1900455899.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

