A QUAD bike was stolen from a secure outbuilding in Penyclawdd, Monmouthshire, overnight between Monday, December 16 and the following day.

The 10-year-old Honda 250cc quad bike is red with black trim.

Police have appealed for anyone with information which could help in investigations to contact them on on 101 or via contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number: GWP-156 17/12/2019 - NICHE 1900462751.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

