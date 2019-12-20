WELSH actor Iwan Rheon, best known as the villainous Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones, has launched an impassioned call for Wales' wildlife to be preserved for the future.

Mr Rheon, who is from Carmarthen, may not have endeared himself to viewers with his turn as the sadistic Warden of the North, has sent a heartfelt letter to the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Sophie Howe, urging her to put nature at the heart of Wales’ future.

The future generations report due to be released in Spring 2020 will set out what the commissioner believes should be a priority for the Welsh Government in order to create a better Wales for future generations.

Mr Rheon said: “My vision for Wales is one full of wildlife. It is imperative that we preserve the wealth of beauty held in our small nation. I want to be able to share that Wales with my son – one full of nature.

"Welsh nature is in a fragile state. Despite some success stories, our wildlife continues to decline.”

He goes on to say that he is saddened to “no longer hear the symphony of bird song and number of animals” that he remembers of his homeland, and that he wants to see the land the way his “Taid” (grandfather) did years ago.

In a recent survey conducted by WWF, 68 per cent of Welsh people said they are concerned future generations will suffer from a decline in the natural world.

Jess McQuade, head of policy with WWF Cymru, says: “Nature is not just a pretty addition to enjoy on a weekend walk. It is our life support system, the very foundation of our economy, health and wellbeing and the cornerstone of our tourism industry.

“We depend on it for clean air and water, fertile soils, the food we eat, and to attract investment to Wales. But it is declining at an alarming rate, we know nearly 4000 species have been lost from Wales in the past half century alone.

“We are proud of our spectacular landscapes and natural heritage. Nature is at the very heart of our national identity, and for Wales to thrive it must be a part of our future. If we do not recognise nature’s vital importance now, we will rob future generations of their life support system and wellbeing.”

For more information on the State of Nature Report Wales 2019, visit wwf.org.uk/updates/state-nature-wales-2019