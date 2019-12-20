A PRIMARY school pupil from Newport has won an AM's competition to design the best Christmas card.

Leonardo Schiavoni, eight, is a pupil at St David's RC Primary School in Newport and he was picked among almost 1,000 entries as the winner for South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar's 'Design A Christmas Card' competition.

Leonardo Schiavoni with Mohammad Asghar

The annual competition sees the winner's card design become Mr Asghar's Christmas card design.

The AM recently visited the school to congratulate and give a prize to Leonardo.

The winning Christmas card design

Mr Asghar said: "I would like to thank all those who took part in the competition to design my Christmas card.

"We received nearly a thousand entries and it was a tough decision to decide the winner.

"I was greatly impressed by the standard of the designs submitted, but Leonardo's entry was outstanding.

"My congratulations go to Leonardo on his winning design, which will now become my Christmas card for 2019."