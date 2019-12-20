FLOOD alerts are in force in Monmouthshire and Natural Resources Wales is urging people to be vigilant as heavy rain causes unusually high river levels.

The River Wye continued to rise over night in some places after heavy downpours, and a flood alert for Monmouth has been issued.

MORE NEWS:

At 6.30am this morning, the level at Monmouth was 4.2 metres and rising.

According to the Met Office, the weather is expected to improve in Monmouth throughout the afternoon and evening.

If you have any concerns or would like an update, you can call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.