POLICE are appealing for information to find a missing teenager from Monmouthshire.
Tia Walsh, 16, has not been seen since Tuesday, December 17.
She is described as 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with long brown/pink hair.
Tia has links to Pontypridd.
Anyone with any information which could help find her can call police on 101 quoting 463539.