POLICE are appealing for information to find a missing teenager from Monmouthshire.

Tia Walsh, 16, has not been seen since Tuesday, December 17.

She is described as 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with long brown/pink hair.

Tia has links to Pontypridd.

Anyone with any information which could help find her can call police on 101 quoting 463539.