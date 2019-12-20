TALISMAN Ollie Griffiths has been ruled out of the Dragons’ derby against the Scarlets at Rodney Parade after suffering a leg injury in training.

The dynamic back row forward, who this week signed a new contract to stay at the region, will sit out at least the first of the three festive derbies.

The Dragons, who head to Cardiff Blues on Boxing Day before entertaining the Ospreys on January 4, are monitoring the injury and should be able to provide an update after tomorrow’s clash with the west Walians in Newport.

It is a blow to Griffiths' hopes of making an impression on Wales boss Wayne Pivac ahead of the Six Nations after the once-capped forward was handed an international recall for November's fixture against the Barbarians.

RETURN: Ross Moriarty is on the bench

His place at openside goes to Taine Basham, who is back from a one-week suspension for a dangerous tackle, while there are welcome returns on the bench for Wales back rower Ross Moriarty and Samoa lock Brandon Nansen.

Moriarty hasn't played since the World Cup bronze match loss to New Zealand after returning from Japan with a virus that led to dramatic weight loss.

Hard-hitting Nansen suffered a broken forearm against the Scarlets in September's 34-17 pre-season win.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan sticks with the team that beat Worcester 25-16, which means Wales lock Cory Hill continues at blindside flanker.

There are two other changes among the replacements with prop Lloyd Fairbrother coming in for Josh Reynolds, meaning Aaron Jarvis covers loosehead rather than tighthead, and scrum-half Tavis Knoyle getting the nod in place of Luke Baldwin.

The Dragons are looking to repeat their Judgement Day win against the Scarlets, who haven't played a league fixture in Newport since 2013.

The visitors are boosted by the return of Wales duo Ken Owens and Hadleigh Parkes, but there is no place for former Dragons fly-half Angus O'Brien despite an impressive display in the win against Bayonne last weekend.

Dragons: W Talbot-Davies, O Jenkins, A Warren, J Dixon, A Hewitt, S Davies, R Williams (captain), B Harris, E Dee, L Brown, J Davies, M Screech, C Hill, T Basham, A Wainwright. Replacements: R Hibbard, A Jarvis, L Fairbrother, B Nansen, R Moriarty, T Knoyle, J Botica, T Morgan.

Scarlets: L Halfpenny, J McNicholl, S Hughes, H Parkes, S Evans, D Jones, G Davies, W Jones, K Owens (captain), S Lee, J Ball, S Lousi, A Shingler, J Macleod, U Cassiem. Replacements: R Elias, P Price, J Sebastian, T Ratuva, B Thomson, K Hardy, R Lamb, C Baldwin.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)