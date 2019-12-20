A NEWPORT estate has opened back up to traffic following emergency works.

Monmouth Castle Drive, which passes through the Mon Bank Estate, was closed on Wednesday, December 18, for water issues to be repaired.

As a result traffic was diverted through Mendalgief Road while Welsh Water completed work.

The road is now back open and able to be used as normal.

A Welsh Water spokesman said: “Following emergency work needed on our sewerage network on the Mon Bank estate in Newport, we can confirm that we have completed our repair work on the sewer and have reopened the road to all traffic.

“We would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience while we carried out this necessary work.”