A 20-YEAR-OLD man from the Chepstow area has been arrested following an alleged knifepoint robbery.

He was arrested in connection with a reported robbery at a Spar convenience store in Main Road, Portskewett, Monmouthshire.

A Gwent Police spokesman confirmed a knife had been used in the incident, which took place at around 8.45pm yesterday, Thursday.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

Nobody was injured in the incident, the police spokesman added.

The arrested man is currently in police custody.