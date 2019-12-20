A 20-YEAR-OLD man from the Chepstow area has been arrested following an alleged knifepoint robbery.
He was arrested in connection with a reported robbery at a Spar convenience store in Main Road, Portskewett, Monmouthshire.
A Gwent Police spokesman confirmed a knife had been used in the incident, which took place at around 8.45pm yesterday, Thursday.
Nobody was injured in the incident, the police spokesman added.
The arrested man is currently in police custody.
