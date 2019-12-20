A MAN who kicked his pet dog to death in a “cowardly and vicious” attack has been jailed.

Matthew David Benjamin, aged 37, of Earlswood Road, Shirenewton, near Chepstow, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The one to two year old Staffordshire bull terrier called Diesel was killed at the defendant’s home in the early hours of December 4, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

Staffordshire bull terrier Diesel. Picture: Christina Thomas

Paul Ricketts, prosecuting, said a witness, not named in court, who shared accommodation with Benjamin, heard him shout at the dog to stop urinating on the floor.

He said in his statement: “Then I heard Diesel scream and yelp. The dog seemed to be in extreme distress and pain.

“I could hear the dog being beaten repeatedly.”

Mr Ricketts told the court the witness added how he confronted Benjamin, who had been drinking, in the kitchen.

He said: “Matthew said, ‘This thing is going to die.’ I think he must have kicked the dog over 100 times.

Diesel. Picture: Christina Thomas

“He was a lovely dog who was brutally killed for no reason.”

Judge David Parsons heard how a vet recorded that Diesel suffered wounds to his head and shoulders and “lacerations to the face”.

The dog had died after sustaining blunt trauma to its abdomen and head.

Mr Rickets said: “After the defendant was arrested, he told the police he had completely lost his head and that the red mist descended.”

Andrew Twomlow, mitigating, said his client entered his guilty plea on the basis Diesel was kicked six or seven times which was accepted by the court.

In his probation report, the defendant said he was stressed at the time of the attack and was “gutted” adding that “the dog didn’t deserve to die”.

Mr Twomlow said Benjamin owned a “successful business” called Honey Badger Construction and had at one pint employed 20 people.

Judge Parson told him: “This was a cowardly and vicious attack on a harmless animal and you showed no empathy for it suffering.”

Benjamin was jailed for 17 weeks and banned from keeping animals for life.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.