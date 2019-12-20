FORMER Welsh secretary Alun Cairns has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code over his links to a Conservative candidate accused of sabotaging a rape trial.

Accusations the Vale of Glamorgan MP, who quit as Welsh secretary over his links to Ross England, a Conservative candidate accused of sabotaging a rape trial, have not been upheld.

A Cabinet Office investigation said it was "unlikely" that Alun Cairns would not have been told anything about former staff member Mr England's role in the collapsed trial.

However, the report added: "But all those involved state that they had not informed Mr Cairns of Mr England's role, and there is no direct evidence to contradict this.

"On that basis, I do not find that the evidence upholds the allegations of a breach of the ministerial code."