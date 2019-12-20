JUST one of Gwent's MPs voted for the prime minister's Brexit deal in Parliament today.
Conservative MP for Monmouth's David Davies - a vocal Brexiteer - was the only one of Gwent's Parliamentarians to back Boris Johnson's deal, which passed by 358 votes to 234 this afternoon.
All the others, all of whom represent Labour, voted against the deal, apart from Islwyn's Chris Evans, who did not vote.
How your MP voted:
- Wayne David (Caerphilly): Against
- David Davies (Monmouth): For
- Chris Evans (Islwyn): Do not vote
- Ruth Jones (Newport West): Against
- Jessica Morden (Newport East): Against
- Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent): Against
- Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen): Against
