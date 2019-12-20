WALES will aim to phase out single-use plastics by 2050 and become the world leading nation for recycling, it has been announced.

The country is currently rated the best in the UK and fourth in a global league table for recycling and ministers are now aiming for it to become the first zero-waste nation.

On Friday, the Welsh Government unveiled its Beyond Recycling strategy, which proposes banning waste being sent to landfill or incinerators, as well as ending single-use products.

MORE NEWS:

Other aims include eradicating food waste, a deposit return scheme for drinks containers, prioritising the purchasing of re-manufactured and recycled materials and wood, ending the exporting of waste to other countries and investing in zero-emission vehicles.

A public consultation on the proposals will end in April, with a final strategy to be published next year.

Deputy minister for housing and local government Hannah Blythyn said an additional £6.5 million would be given to local authorities and other publicly funded bodies alongside the consultation.

She said: "Wales is already leading the way in the UK when it comes to recycling but I want us to go further and take the next step.

"We're on a journey towards becoming a circular economy where waste is avoided and resources are kept in use as long as possible."