PROPOSALS which could see council tax in Newport increased by 7.95 per cent in April have been put out to consultation.

Newport City Council has put its draft budget for the 2020-2021 financial year, which includes £5.74 million worth of cuts, out to consultation.

The council's Labour-run cabinet put the plans out to consultation today after earlier this week it was announced the authority would get an extra £12 million from the Welsh Government next year.

Speaking about the provisional local government settlement, which will see the council's funding increase by 5.4 per cent - the biggest increase in Wales - leader Jane Mudd said no decisions about how the funding would be used would be made until the consultation had closed.

“We were very pleased to receive a positive draft settlement from Welsh Government earlier this week, which puts us in a slightly better position than when our service areas put forward their savings proposals," she said. “We have decided to consult on the original proposals, giving us more opportunity to consider the responses from the public consultation and make changes in line with the areas our residents feel most strongly about.

“However, because of over a decade of reducing budgets, many services are stretched almost to breaking point.

“This positive settlement will not fix all our issues or indeed change the fact that the needs of our residents show absolutely no sign of diminishing in the future.”

Cabinet member for culture and leisure Cllr Debbie Harvey said the increase in funding was welcome, but the council remained in a challenging financial position.

“It’s worth knowing even this is two per cent lower than what it was in 2010," she said.

“Still in 10 years we are not at the spending power from 2010.

“We have got to see proper funding coming through.

“It’s good but it’s not excellent.”

The consultation period will run until Friday, January 31.

Leader of Newport Conservatives Cllr Matthew Evans said he was "so disappointed" that the planned 7.95 per cent increase in council tax was still included in the draft budget, despite the extra cash from the Welsh Government.

“I would urge everyone to go and take part in the consultation," he said. “It’s a terrible time to go out for consultation no one wants to be looking at council documents over Christmas and as soon as you’re back at work in the New Year you’re too busy.”

Proposals for 2020-21 are available to view at www.newport.gov.uk/budget