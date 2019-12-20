A FESTIVE fundraising event is being held for a Newport family who had to flee their home after a fire broke out when a firework was thrown at it on Bonfire Night.

Jan Lloyd and her husband Graham, who is confined to a wheelchair, had lived at their home in Hillview Crescent for 40 years and had already started to prepare for Christmas, including buying presents for Mr Lloyd's brother Stephen, who lives with them, when the fire broke out on November 5.

Although no one was hurt, the family, along with Bichon Frise dogs Ollie and Finnie, 10 and 11, have since been unable to return to their home.

And now friends Dave Went and Tracey Salked are holding a karaoke event at The Ferns on Lliswerry Road, Newport, tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm to raise money for the family.

Mr Went said: “I know Graham and Jan from when Graham would be doing karaoke with Tracey and her mum.

“When I saw what happened, I phoned Tracey and asked shall we do something to help them. They are both lovely people”.

Dave Went and Tracey Salked

Ms Salked said: “I’ve known Graham and Jan for over 20 years. Graham used to work on the karaoke with my mum and I, both before and after his motorbike accident."

When Ms Salked went away to work on a cruise ship, Mr and Mrs Lloyd cared for her mother and helped her run her business with storing the equipment in their home, becoming close family friends.

“Dave called me to check if it was Jan and Graham’s house and then said maybe we could do something to help," added Ms Salked. "I had thought the same thing and the obvious choice was a karaoke night.

“Lots of people have been asking for tickets. I think people are looking at it as a fun Christmas night out for a good cause, helping someone local, who really needs the support from the community right now."

Mrs Lloyd said: “I’m so grateful and looking forward to it. Apparently, there are going to be friends I’ve known for years there. It leaves you speechless with what people are doing, the community has got together with everything. It’s lovely”.

Tickets to the event, which begins at 7pm, at £5. It will include a raffle and auction, with prizes including a full MOT, a full car valet, prosecco and more. For tickets call 01633 271419.