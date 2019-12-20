AS REVELLERS look to enjoy Black Friday, a day earmarked for boozy Christmas meals and outings, the police have reminded would-be trouble makers that they "won't tolerate any anti-social or threatening behaviour".

The last Friday before Christmas is typically one of the busiest of the year for emergency services, as people celebrate the holidays - and some take it a bit too far.

Gwent Police Chief Superintended Steve Corcoran said: “We’d encourage anyone out enjoying the festivities to make sure they do so safely and responsibly, look after your friends, and ensure you have a safe way planned for getting home.

“Additional officers are allocated to work during peak periods to ensure visibility, reassurance and the ability to respond to an increase in demand. While we are clear that our role will be to help people have a safe and enjoyable evening, I would remind anyone who is out and intent on causing any problems for others that we won’t tolerate any anti-social or threatening behaviour.”

He added: "At this time of year we expect an increased number of calls for the emergency services and we would urge the public to only dial 999 in a life-threatening emergency. For non-emergency queries please dial 101."

Meanwhile, the Welsh Ambulance Service has teamed up with police forces, health boards, St Johns Cymru Wales and local authorities across Wales to ensure the night goes off without a hitch.

Lee Brooks, the Trust’s director of operations, said: “This is traditionally a very busy time of year for us and we have been working closely with our partner agencies to ensure we are prepared.

“While there are initiatives in place, our message to people is not to leave the NHS and emergency services to pick up the pieces by having too much to drink.

“Every minute one of our ambulance crews or call handlers spends dealing with someone experiencing the effects of excess alcohol is one where they could be helping a member of the community whose life is at risk.

“We’re not killjoys but we are asking the public to drink responsibly and enjoy themselves safely and most of all, look after each other.”

At the Trust’s control room in Llanfairfechan, Conwy, GPs and Advanced Paramedic Practitioners will assess patients over the phone and signpost them to a more appropriate alternative to 999 as part of the SICAT (Single Integrated Clinical Assessment and Triage Service) initiative.

Steve Powell is a Fleet Assistant based at Barry Ambulance Station, whose role it is to clean and re-stock emergency ambulances. He is reminding the public about the impact that being sick in an ambulance will have on that vehicle’s ability to respond to other 999 calls.

He said: “When there has been excessive alcohol intake, people vomit over the rear of the vehicle.

“That has a vast impact on the responsiveness of the vehicle, and I don’t think they realise this.

“It’s then off the road for something like an hour and a half, maybe even two hours, or sometimes we have to get another vehicle to replace it, which isn’t always readily available.

“Alcohol over the Christmas period will take that vehicle off the road for some considerable time.”

Excessive alcohol intake can leave both revellers and the health service feeling the effects not just on Black Friday, but in the days afterwards too.

Mr Brooks said: “The evening itself is obviously very busy for us, but the following day is also when we expect to see 999 calls from people with a hangover.

“999 is for life-threatening emergencies only, not for people with a sore head through alcohol.”

“The safest way to enjoy alcohol is not to drink on an empty stomach; alternate water and soft drinks with alcoholic ones.

“Make sure your medicine cabinet is fully stocked to see you through the after-effects too.”

If you are ill or injured as a result of alcohol but you do not require an emergency ambulance, call NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 (or 111 if it’s available in your area) for help in the first instance.