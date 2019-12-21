THE Dragons took time out of their preparations for the busy Welsh derby season to show support for Food Bank Newport.

Members of the Rodney Parade region's first team squad were out in force this week to learn about the hard work put in by a number of leading charities in the city – and also lend some muscle to their festive efforts.

Wales international Leon Brown, Taine Basham, Lewis Evans, Will Talbot-Davies, Arwel Robson, Luke Baldwin, Rhys Lawrence, James McCarthy, Lloyd Fairbrother, Carwyn Penny and Ashton Hewitt were all guests at Food Bank Newport, based on Cromwell Road.

Food Bank Newport, run by Raven House Trust, helps people across the region, regardless of religion or ethnic origin, with food, furniture and household goods.

The players visited the charity to make donations as well as helping sort goods and help pack vans for delivery across the region.

Dragons also made visits to Help the Homeless Newport and St David's Hospice Care, while players were at Royal Gwent Hospital and Springfield Community Resource Unit to spread Christmas cheer.

For more information on Food Bank Newport visit www.ravenhouse.org