A YOUNG cancer survivor from Pontypool is starring in a heart-warming Christmas campaign for a children’s cancer charity.

Ruby Mugleston, four, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma in December 2017 and has been supported by children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Ruby was given a cuddly teddy bear – called Pebbles – with her reaction filmed by her parents - and the video has since launched this year’s campaign by H. Samuel and Ernest Jones.

MORE NEWS:

Ruby gives Pebbles a cwtch

Pebbles is available to buy for £9.99 and the sales will raise vital funds for CLIC Sargent.

Ruby’s dad Paul Mugleston said: “Ruby became ill when she was two years old.

“It took a really long time to work out what the problem was.

Ruby and her family in CLIC Sargent Home from Home

“She was taken into intensive care and we were told there was a slim chance she would survive and were advised to bring her brother and sister down to say goodbye to her.

“Ruby was then diagnosed with cancer. It gave us a level of certainty that we hadn’t had until that point.

“Knowing what it was gave us a level of hope as there was treatment available.”

Ruby in front of the Christmas tree

Whilst on treatment, Ruby and her family received support from CLIC Sargent, who provide vital emotional, financial and practical support to families facing cancer.

The Mugleston family stayed in Sam’s House, one of the charity’s ‘Homes from Home’ in Bristol, where families can stay for free to be near their child.

“I don’t know how we would have functioned if we hadn’t had help from CLIC Sargent. I couldn’t afford to live in a hotel to be near Ruby at the hospital,” her father said.

Ruby pictured during her treatment

“Staying at Sam’s House made the whole thing doable. We live more than 40 miles away from the hospital.

“Having to leave home at 7am, spend all the day at the hospital and going home at 10pm, you are running the risk of having an accident due to exhaustion or not seeing your child as much.

“CLIC Sargent saved us from being in a disastrous situation.”

Ruby with her dad and brother

With Ruby now back at school and wanting to be a nurse when she grows up, her family wanted give something back to the charity by supporting this year’s campaign.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, director of income and engagement at CLIC Sargent, said: “Seeing Ruby’s reaction to Pebbles was so heart-warming and it’s what Christmas and giving is all about.

“We hope that this campaign inspires people to go out and buy a Pebbles bear for someone else to help CLIC Sargent be there for more children like Ruby and their families.”

Pebbles the bear is available now from any H. Samuel or Ernest Jones store. For every Pebbles bear bought, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones will donate at least £3.50 to CLIC Sargent.

Since launching the charity partnership in 2014, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones, as part of Signet Jewellers, have raised more than £286,000 through teddy bear sales for children and young people with cancer, and more than £800,000 altogether.

You can watch the video at: facebook.com/clicsargentuk/videos/564036517704368