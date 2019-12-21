AN ART exhibition inspired by the uniquely Welsh Mari Lwyd tradition is being held at Chepstow Museum until the Spring.

A Horse's Head in the Frost features artwork inspired by the Welsh festive tradition.

It first opened on Saturday, December 14, and will be running daily into the Spring. The exhibition will be able to be viewed between 11am and 4pm except for Wednesdays and December 25-27 and January 1.

The ancient Mari Lwyd tradition has seen a revival in recent years, particularly in Chepstow itself and the exhibition will pay tribute to the custom and features artwork from various artists across the Uk who have incorporated the tradition into their pieces.

Many of the artforms will be on sale too.

Mari Lwyd appears traditionally on New Years Eve.

(This painting of Mari Lwyd was done by Ben Edge)

She is a strange and haunting being, coming from the Otherworld, she is depicted as a white skull of a horse, draped with a long white gown and decorated with coloured ribbons.

She is a reminder that winter is a time to mark the process of life, death and rebirth and shows how horses are a symbol of power and fertility in pre-Christian Britain.

Mari Lwyd is led from house to house by a group who wear coloured ribbons and some have blackened faces.

The Leader holds the reins and carries a stick to knock on doors trying to gain entry.

But to gain entry, they must battle in song and rhyme with the owners of the house. If the troupe win, then Mari Lwyd gains entry into their house and this heralds entertainment, music, hospitality, beer and money.

Their parting words put a blessing on the house and scare away the bad.

It is a strange yet interesting custom that is one of the oldest in Wales - it dates back to Celtic Britain.