ALTERNATIVE and electronic music lovers across Gwent will be able to have a special treat with this month's 'Port ELECTRO club night.

Tonight the Christmas party of the season for alternative and electro music fans will be taking place upstairs at the Pen and Wig in Newport.

There will be the usual playlist of some of the best electronic and alternative classics from the likes of Human League, Depeche Mode, Erasure, Duran Duran, David Bowie, Soft Cell, The Cure, Spandau Ballet, Joy Division and many more.

But there will also be a festive twist as the likes of The Pogues, The Waitresses and the Wombles will be on the speakers.

There will also be free mince pies.

'Port ELECTRO is a monthly club night that is held upstairs in the Pen and Wig. They play some of the best alternative and electronic classic hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s and have live music to top it off.

Proceeds from the tickets for the events have gone to various charities including Newport MIND.

Tickets for the 'Port ELECTRO Christmas Party are available from the Pen and Wig in advance or to buy on the night on the door.

The fun starts at 8pm and runs until 1am and entry is £3.