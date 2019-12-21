ABERGAVENNY's Borough Theatre has revealed details of its spring season.

There will be a multitude of performances, including a classical series that will begin with a violin and piano recital by Roberto Ruisi and Sten Heinoja, where they will be providing an evening of Beethoven, Debussy, Strauss and Ravel.

The Minerva Piano Trio will bring the second recital and will perform Beethoven and Rachmaninov.

There will also be the Soul Train live music event celebrating the 60s and 70s, Tamla Motown, Jamie Smith's Mabon, Abba's Forever, Elton John tribute I'm Still Standing, Back to Bacharach, From Gold to Rio celebrate the music of 80s legends Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran, Dire Streets, and Welsh TV and radio presenter Owen Money will be back with his Juke Box Heroes 3.

Jamie Smith's Mabon is one of the many performances coming to Abergavenny's Borough Theatre in the Spring. Picture: Hamish Burgess

For theatre fans, there will be two fairy tales performed by local storyteller Daniel Morden who will be accompanied by Oliver Wilson-Dickson on the fiddle. The title for this performance is Twice Upon A Time.

Lucy Rivers will be performing through song, story and visual image with Stones Throw, Lament of the Selkie.

Dyad Productions will return with The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, The Roaring Girls will provide a feel-good show called Beach Body Ready, and Su Pollard will bring a one-woman play called Harpy to the theatre.

The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe will be coming to Abergavenny's Borough Theatre

There will be entertaining family fun from Welsh Wrestling as some of the top wrestling talent take to the ring.

Arrive Dance Platform will entertain dance fans and the comedy lovers will be full of laughs with Mark Steel.

There will be a children's show called Muckers and a host of community group performances. These include Abergavenny Theatre Group performing Frank Vickery's Trivial Pursuits, Theatre Adhoc with Up Pompeii, The Abergavenny Pantomime Company will bring half-term fun in February with Aladdin and a St David's Day concert from local performers and Concept Players performing Betty Blue Eyes.

A children's show called Muckers will be coming to Abergavenny's Borough Theatre

Tickets are now on sale from the theatre’s Box Office on 01873 850805 or can be booked online at www.boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk