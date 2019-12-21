THE leader of Monmouthshire council has said it is “with a heavy heart” the authority is proposing a council tax rise of nearly five per cent next year – and has called for changes to the way the Welsh Government distributes funding.

Monmouthshire council’s cabinet has approved opening a consultation on budget proposals for the next financial year, which include a council tax rise of 4.95 per cent.

A two per cent cut to school budgets is also being proposed, alongside plans to increase the price of school meals.

But at a cabinet meeting on Friday, councillors voiced their frustration at being handed the lowest increase in funding of all councils in Wales from the Welsh Government for next year.

The provisional local government settlement proposes a three per cent increase in funding for Monmouthshire.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox, called the funding formula ‘flawed’ and said there is currently “not a level playing field.”

“It is just not fair,” he said. “We have to go out to get nearly 40 per cent of our income from our council tax payers and that is not fair.”

Cllr Fox said there needed to be parity in funding for councils such as Monmouthshire to have a “sustainable future”, adding that some authorities with larger reserves were getting bigger increases in settlements.

He said the proposed council tax rise was being made “with a heavy heart,” adding that the public “should not be having to pick up the fact that the Welsh Government is not distributing money fairly.”

Cllr Bob Greenland, deputy leader, said he was “extremely frustrated” by the settlement.

“I think the time has come that an independent body looks to to see if this is a fair settlement,” he added.

Cllr Sara Jones claimed the local government settlement sent out “a terrible message,” saying “the most innovative and efficient council is getting the least rewarded.”

And Cllr Jane Pratt said it was time for the Welsh Government to “wake up and smell the coffee”, warning that people will “look closely” at what is happening.

But the settlement has been welcomed by the Welsh Local Government Association, which oversees councils, as ‘positive.’

It says it is the “first significant funding increase in 12 years” for councils, with an average rise of 4.3 per cent.

Monmouthshire is looking to find savings of £9.7 million in its budget next year, which includes cost pressures of £5.5 million in social care.

A public consultation on the plans will run until Friday, January 31.