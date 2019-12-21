LITTER-PICKING volunteers in Abergavenny have toasted a successful 2019 following the resurrection of a town-wide clean-up group.

The members of Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) have collected 267 bags of rubbish since the group was reformed in March.

KAT now boasts dozens of volunteers who turn out regularly to clean up areas of the town and surrounding area.

This year, the group mainly targeted the area around Mill Street and Old Hereford Road – though there have been other clean-ups in Mardy, Llanfoist, Govilon, and around the Skirrid Fawr.

On average, 15 bags of rubbish have been collected by groups and individuals belonging to KAT on each of their litter-picks.

In January, KAT will host two community litter picks, on Saturday, January 4, 10.30am-12.30pm; and Tuesday, January 28.

Volunteers on future litter-picks will be able to wear new high-visibility jackets sporting the bilingual KAT logo.

“These will help to send out the important litter prevention message," KAT co-ordinator Helen Trevor Davies said. "We notice people do not tend to litter when there is a KAT presence."

For more information about the group's litter picks, visit the KAT Facebook group.