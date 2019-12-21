A GUNMAN was told he faces a prison sentence after he admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Marc Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to the offence at Newport Crown Court.

His barrister Richard Ace asked for his client to be sentenced but Judge Daniel Williams told him he would adjourn the case for the preparation of reports.

He said he wanted to know more about the defendant and postponed the case so that his potential “dangerousness” could be assessed.

The judge said the Probation Service reports would help to determine the length of the jail term he will receive.

John Ryan, prosecuting, said the pistol Williams was armed with was “fireable”.

Judge Williams adjourned sentence to January 16, 2020.

The defendant, of Upper Church Street, Bargoed, was remanded in custody.

The offence took place in the town on Wednesday, November 13.