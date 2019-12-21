AN ABERGAVENNY primary school has received funding from a regional house builder to help provide swimming lessons to pupils.

Llantilio Pertholey Primary School has been handed £1,000 from Persimmon Homes East Wales through its Community Champions scheme. Each month the housebuilder donates up to £1,000 each to two groups or individuals in the local area.

The school had been struggling to provide regular swimming lessons after a shortfall in funding. has experienced a shortfall in funding.

MORE NEWS:

Haidee Clarke, who applied for the funding on behalf of the primary school, said: “The benefits of taking the children swimming are enormous. In terms of safety, giving the children this skill is especially pertinent within a town that has a major river and canal. The lessons will also provide the chance for the children to be fit and active. We are thrilled to receive the donation from Persimmon Homes East Wales.”

The new funding will contribute towards the cost of swimming lessons for pupils in years four and five.

Victoria Williams, sales director for Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “We are pleased to support Llantilio Pertholey Primary School. The swimming lessons will be extremely beneficial for the children. It will provide them with the chance to learn a valuable life lesson, be fit and enjoy themselves.”

The primary school is adjacent to Persimmon Homes’ Willow Court development in Llantilio Pertholey.