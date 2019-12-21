BUSINESS owner Annette Farmer says she is hoping to take her jewellery business “to the next level” after moving it from Newport Market into a new shop.

Ms Farmer, who also runs Newport Flea Market each week, moved the family-run business last month to ensure her customers receive the highest standard of jewellery and repairs.

After taking the market stall over in 1990, she now runs the store on Newport High Street with the help of her son and daughter, as well as her friend Gerry.

Ms Farmer said: “We were completely family run until a year ago when Gerry kept coming in and asking for a cup of tea. Then she started making the tea because I kept moaning, and I thought I’d better give her a job.”

Owner Annette Farmer (right) and her friend and colleague Gerry

She reflects on the last 29 years with pride when recalling how far her business has come.

“We were just a little stall selling costume jewellery,” she said. “But then we started introducing watches and digital repairs. Now I’m excited because more people are coming to us after our move to the High Street and I don’t have to turn them away.

“It was a bit of a gamble (moving location), but I thought I had to move forward. I have a work surface to do all my repairs now, I have a much bigger space which means I can sell more products, and it’s also nice to be in the warmth.”

Besides running the flea market, which allows small traders the chance to get their feet off the ground, Ms Farmer also spends much of her time donating to worthy causes.

One of the many brooches Ms Farmer made for the Newport Chartists Rising group

Two weeks ago she made and sold 40 brooches, with all proceeds going to the Newport Chartist Rising group, who were in need of money to fund their own space after also leaving Newport Market.

Ms Farmer added: “It’s a cause that means a lot to me because they did so much to campaign for a more democratic society. I wouldn’t have been able to make the brooches if I was still on the stalls. I’ve now made another batch and they are selling like hot cakes.

“I’m also very proud that the flea market is doing so well and that people who start at the flea market are going on to progress their businesses.”

Judging by the many people visiting the new store, Xclusive Jewellers seems to be progressing quite nicely too.